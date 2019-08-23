A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night just south of Madison, Nebraska, when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Madison County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 81, Sheriff Todd Volk said.

Deputies determined that the motorcycle was northbound when it crashed. 

The man's name will be released after relatives are notified, Volk said.

Northbound lanes of Highway 81 were shut down for about 2½ hours while the crash was being investigated. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Madison Fire and Rescue.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver of a northbound maroon SUV; Volk said the driver may have information about the crash. People with information may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-454-2110.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

