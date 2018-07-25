The 3-month-old boy who died last week after he was discovered not breathing in a tent at Two Rivers State Park has been identified.
Miguel I. Futrell was with his mother, Asia L. Sovey of Fremont, and other family members when he was found at the park's campground.
The baby's relatives, who were on a camping trip, found him Friday morning after they woke up, said Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was unconscious and unresponsive. Family members already had started CPR, which continued after a crew from Waterloo Fire and Rescue arrived.
A Waterloo ambulance took Miguel to Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Saturday, but officials are awaiting the results. The investigation into the death is continuing.
Two Rivers is in western Douglas County along the Platte River.
