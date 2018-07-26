Missing
An advisory asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old developmentally disabled woman from Grand Island has been canceled after the woman was found safe, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday afternoon.

Police had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory after Kendra Maxwell disappeared Tuesday. She last had been seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. in Grand Island, police said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

