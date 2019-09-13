Big drug bust, 9/13

Law enforcement officers in Lincoln on Thursday confiscated $1.9 million worth of drugs from a pickup truck being driven by an Oregon man.

 LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lancaster County law officers seized an estimated $1.9 million worth of drugs from a pickup truck at a gas station.

The Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit had noticed the pickup on the Interstate before 10:25 a.m. Thursday when it made an abrupt exit and stopped at a gas station at 48th and O Streets, Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Ben Houchin said. A Lancaster County Sheriff's Office K9 indicated there were narcotics coming from the pickup.

The pickup driver, a 39-year-old man from Klamath, Oregon, came out of the store, officials said. A search of his pickup uncovered 3,000 THC pre-loaded vape pens, 30 pounds of THC shatter concentrate, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms and 90 pounds of marijuana.

Shatter concentrate is a brown, waxy material that is smoked, Houchin said.

The Oregon man was jailed on suspicion of possession of THC, marijuana and mushrooms with intent to deliver.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

