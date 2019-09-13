Lancaster County law officers seized an estimated $1.9 million worth of drugs from a pickup truck at a gas station.
The Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit had noticed the pickup on the Interstate before 10:25 a.m. Thursday when it made an abrupt exit and stopped at a gas station at 48th and O Streets, Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Ben Houchin said. A Lancaster County Sheriff's Office K9 indicated there were narcotics coming from the pickup.
The pickup driver, a 39-year-old man from Klamath, Oregon, came out of the store, officials said. A search of his pickup uncovered 3,000 THC pre-loaded vape pens, 30 pounds of THC shatter concentrate, a pound of psilocybin mushrooms and 90 pounds of marijuana.
Shatter concentrate is a brown, waxy material that is smoked, Houchin said.
The Oregon man was jailed on suspicion of possession of THC, marijuana and mushrooms with intent to deliver.
