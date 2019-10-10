LINCOLN — The trade wars have cost Nebraska nearly $400 million and they’re on track to cost even more, according to an economist who has studied the Nebraska impact.
Ed Balistreri of Iowa State University presented the results of his research Thursday at a one day-conference on trade at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
For more than two years, the U.S. and China have seen little progress in talks — 13 rounds as of this month — while periodically alternating hikes on each other. President Donald Trump escalates import taxes on Chinese goods, and Beijing imposes retaliatory tariffs.
Trump’s decision to address concerns about intellectual property theft by China through tariffs has drawn criticism from Nebraska’s ag groups and congressional members who say it hurts farmers.
In fact, Balistreri found, back-and-forth retaliatory tariffs between the Trump Administration and other countries has cost the U.S. about one-half to 1 % of the GDP.
That’s more than the country benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement in the 1990s, said Balistreri, director of the trade and policy division of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State.
The total cost to Nebraskans, what economists call the “welfare cost,” is nearly $400 million, Balistreri found. He said his economic model did not take into account the billions in aid that the Trump administration has promised to farmers to offset losses from the trade war.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The impacts are projected to increase even more in December, when more tariffs go into effect.
“The impacts on Nebraska seem to escalate quite a bit,” he said in an interview.
(Using a different measure and projecting over time, the Nebraska Farm Bureau has said farmers expect to lose nearly a billion dollars in revenue this year.)
On Sept. 1, the U.S. government began collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports. More U.S. tariffs affecting $160 billion worth of Chinese products take effect in December.
Another finding by Balistreri: Even if other countries were not retaliating with tariffs of their own, U.S.-imposed tariffs would still be having a negative impact on Nebraska.
Agriculture, steel, aluminum and other tariffs affect not just Nebraska agriculture, speakers said, but a variety of industries including services and manufacturing.
Chris Roth, the president of Reinke Manufacturing, said although his company buys domestic steel, tariffs still affected it. After President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on foreign steel, domestic steel became more expensive because it was more in demand.
A former chief U.S. agricultural negotiator, Darci Vetter, argued that people in trade circles should connect the benefits of trade to the high-level discussions going on. Her example: being able to buy strawberries in January, a time when not many Nebraskans are able to grow the summer fruit.
“Trade sort of become the boogeyman for a lot of the angst about people are feeling about the economy and globalization,” she said. “Shame on us … for not clearly connecting the dots between having a strong trading system and the benefits we all see.”
Trade watchers say the September and December rounds of tariffs will be felt more by consumers.
Chinese-made goods affected by the September tariffs included smartwatches and TVs, shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
1 of 40
Lincoln Pius X's Blake Vodicka gets tackled by Millard South's Tate Hinrichs No.34, and Kohl Herbolsheimer, No. 75 at Buell Stadium.
A broken portrait of Chief of Staff of the Air Force. Gen. David L. Goldfein lies on the flor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building after flooding in the spring damaged it at Offutt Air Force Base.
Deborah Lowndes has accused a doctor of touching her private body parts while she was unconscious during surgery. Lowndes is seen here with her personal protection dog, Jakoby. She got Jakoby after the incident with the doctor. She said Jakoby helps her to feel safe.
Brandi Smith performing the role of Hannah Moses dances with Dara Hogan playing the role of Zalla Sweetly during the play called Red Summer at The BLUEBARN Theatre. The play is about the Omaha race riots of 1919.
Lincoln Pius X's Blake Vodicka gets tackled by Millard South's Tate Hinrichs No.34, and Kohl Herbolsheimer, No. 75 at Buell Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Third-graders from Nelson Mandela Elementary play with masks during the unveiling of Omar the troll under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Dobson, an intern at First National Bank, is among the first Creighton students taking advantage of a FinTech program.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken portrait of Chief of Staff of the Air Force. Gen. David L. Goldfein lies on the flor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building after flooding in the spring damaged it at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect him from the mold in a flood damaged hallway inside the 55th Wing Headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deborah Lowndes has accused a doctor of touching her private body parts while she was unconscious during surgery. Lowndes is seen here with her personal protection dog, Jakoby. She got Jakoby after the incident with the doctor. She said Jakoby helps her to feel safe.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit for the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Sova, left, and Terrence O'Donnell cheer on the Nebraska football team during its football game with Colorado.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fan Luke Hood of Littleton, Colorado, sports a corn hat during a football game against Colorado at Folsom Field.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska pitcher Kyle Perry blows a bubble during the first fall practice at Haymarket Park.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Diana Gleisberg, left, and Jason Meredith take a photograph of themselves in front of the Orpheum Theater during the opening night of the musical "Hamilton."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tay Diamond and fiancé Bre Diamond fish from the pier at the Walnut Creek Lake and Recreation area.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks with her players during a timeout in a volleyball match with the University of Nebraska Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sami Clarkson reaches for a dig during a match against Creighton. Creighton University played the University of Nebraska Omaha in a volleyball match at Sokol Arena.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bart Beattie, of Sumner, plays catch with his brother Preston (not pictured) before the start of the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois football game.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Cornhusker fans move to and from their seat as the sun sets during the game against Northern Illinois.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans following Nebraska's 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mist from a near by fountain splashes Alanna Leeder, of La Vista, and her children Bella, 7, Nolan, 10, and Roman, 2, as they explore a walking path at Civic Center Park.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Sun, back, watches as Lauren Stivrins pancakes her hand on the floor to make a save against Stanford at the Devaney Sports Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach, right, goes up for a block against Stanford's Madeleine Gates at the Devaney Sports Center.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water rushes around road closed signs near Rosewood Road and 145th Street near Honey Creek, Iowa. High water is still a concern in some areas.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An American bald eagle sits in a tree near Crescent, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews freed a person from a pickup truck near 60th and Harrison Streets after a dump truck tipped onto the pickup, pinning one person inside.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Smith performing the role of Hannah Moses dances with Dara Hogan playing the role of Zalla Sweetly during the play called Red Summer at The BLUEBARN Theatre. The play is about the Omaha race riots of 1919.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington leaps over Illinois' Jake Hansen on a five-yard run late in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Spined micrathena spider hangs from a web in the morning sun at Mandan Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN
A mangora orb weaver spider hangs out on a web in the morning sun at Mandan Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN
The Rev. Steven Boes, the president and executive director of Boys Town, grabs a soft drink during an announcement ceremony for the opening of Heartwood Preserve.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officer Nathan Waller, and horse Orozco alongside officer Jill Schillerberg and horse Zane participated in the 8th Annual Domestic Violence March and Rally.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Event organizer and domestic violence survivor Heather Duhachek-Chase of Omaha is embraced by Stephanie Strong during the 8th Annual Domestic Violence March and Rally.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, runs through a passing drill during basketball practice at the Hendricks Training Complex.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Annette Wetzel, the executive director of special events & protocol at UNL, photographs Nebraska alumnus Gerry Rehm in front of a College Game Day themed Coca-Cola truck east of Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Westside Warriors take the field through fog and a banner before a high school football game against Creighton Prep at Westside High School.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Mack dunks the ball during Nebraska basketball opening night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker men's basketball team joins Rick Ross on stage following the Nebraska basketball opening night scrimmage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan walks along 10th Street as it begins to rain before Nebraska takes on Ohio State.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drum major, Jacob Coughlin, of the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band tests his flexibility prior to the game against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Union, left, and her husband Dwyane Wade play with their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade before the start of the football game against Ohio State.
Roseann covers politics for The World-Herald. Before she came to The World-Herald in 2011, she covered politics for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @roseannmoring. Phone: 402-444-1084.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.