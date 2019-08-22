The body of a man was found underneath a bridge on Interstate 80 near Ashland, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday.
State troopers and investigators were investigating after a vehicle was found with the body inside, the patrol said. The vehicle was spotted Thursday morning in a creek near mile marker 422.
The vehicle first was spotted by a Nebraska Department of Transportation employee who was mowing in the area, the patrol said. Troopers arrived after the worker reported the discovery.
