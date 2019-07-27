A man managed to avoid serious injury when a helicopter crashed about 4 p.m. Saturday near the Blair Airport in Washington County, authorities said.
He had been crop dusting in a field west of the airport and may have flown too low, said Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot was alert and talking, complaining of back pain, said Beckman, who described the crash as a "hard landing."
The man was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.
