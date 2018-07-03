A 23-year-old man in Lincoln told police he got punched when he told a robber he didn’t have a wallet.
The man said he was driving to a friend’s house late Monday and had turned down an alley near 18th and A Streets. A man approached his driver’s side window, pulled a gun and demanded his wallet. The motorist told the man he didn’t have one, having left it at his home.
The gunman punched him in the face, grabbed his car keys and ran off.
The motorist suffered an injury to the left side of his face, police said, but he declined medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.