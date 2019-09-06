A man driving a tractor in Kearney County was killed when a semitrailer truck hit the rear of the tractor, which then rolled, officials said Friday.

The collision occurred before 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 6 about one mile east of Heartwell, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Heartwell is about 30 miles southeast of Kearney.

State troopers learned that a semi driven by Luke Brown, 41, of Cozad, was westbound when it struck the rear of a westbound tractor driven by Michael Duca, 49, of Hastings.

The crash caused the tractor, which was pulling a shredder, to enter the ditch and roll, the patrol said. Duca was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was not injured in the crash, the patrol said. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

 

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription