A man driving a tractor in Kearney County was killed when a semitrailer truck hit the rear of the tractor, which then rolled, officials said Friday.
The collision occurred before 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 6 about one mile east of Heartwell, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Heartwell is about 30 miles southeast of Kearney.
State troopers learned that a semi driven by Luke Brown, 41, of Cozad, was westbound when it struck the rear of a westbound tractor driven by Michael Duca, 49, of Hastings.
The crash caused the tractor, which was pulling a shredder, to enter the ditch and roll, the patrol said. Duca was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead.
Brown was not injured in the crash, the patrol said. The investigation into the crash is continuing.
