A man was killed and five people were injured Monday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Raymond, Nebraska, in Lancaster County.
A passenger in a 2000 AM General H1 Hummer, 24-year-old Daniel Dmitruk of Northglenn, Colorado, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. Passengers Timothy Matveyuk, 5, and Simone Matveyuk, 7, also were ejected from the vehicle. They were taken in critical condition to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln. A hospital spokesman said Tuesday he could not provide an update on their conditions.
Matthew Matveyuk, 16, who is visiting from Russia with his family, was driving west on West Mill Road about 8:20 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, investigators said. The Hummer overturned on the gravel road and rolled into the north ditch.
Matveyuk was treated for a wrist injury and released. Only he and Jonathan Matveyuk, 20, a front-seat passenger who refused treatment for minor injuries, were wearing seat belts, investigators said.
Ella Kosinskaya, 8, of Raymond, was treated for a shoulder injury at the hospital and released. Angelina Matveyuk, 9, sustained a broken right leg and was transferred to Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha. They also had been ejected.
