A 58-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died after a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Alma in south-central Nebraska.

Gale Berry of Wilcox, Nebraska was pronounced dead at the Harlan County Hospital. Investigators from the Harlan County Sheriff's Office determined that a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina was westbound on South Street about 7:30 p.m. when it crossed U.S. Highway 183, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Berry was the sole occupant of the vehicle. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

