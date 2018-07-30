A 58-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died after a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Alma in south-central Nebraska.
Gale Berry of Wilcox, Nebraska was pronounced dead at the Harlan County Hospital. Investigators from the Harlan County Sheriff's Office determined that a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina was westbound on South Street about 7:30 p.m. when it crossed U.S. Highway 183, went down an embankment and hit a tree.
Berry was the sole occupant of the vehicle. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.
