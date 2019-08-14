20190516_new_scootertime_zl1 (copy)

Electric scooters from two companies, including Lime, above, first appeared in Omaha on May 15 as part of a six-month pilot program.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln officials are looking to Omaha and other communities as they consider establishing a pilot program to allow electric scooters in the city.

The process is in the early stages, and multiple scooter companies have expressed interest, said David Cary, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

"With the project and program already underway in Omaha, we wanted to be proactive about it," Cary said. 

He hopes to introduce the ordinance to the Lincoln City Council sometime in September.

Electric scooters from the companies Lime and Spin showed up in clusters in Omaha in mid-May. In Omaha, the scooters are meant to be driven on the street, like bicycles. The scooters go up to 15 mph and can be ridden on city streets with speed limits under 35 mph.

Riders download an app to find and rent a scooter. It costs $1 to unlock the scooter and 29 cents a minute to ride.

Companies participating in Omaha's pilot program, which runs until mid-November, were required to pay the city $10,000 for a permit. They also must pay the city 50 cents per day per scooter and submit safety records to the city.

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 123