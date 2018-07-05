A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested after resisting officers and asking police to shoot him.
Police said that about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to a location near North First and Adams Streets after Lancaster County 911 dispatchers received a call in which a woman could be heard saying “please stop.”
Police said officers who arrived on the scene learned that the man had assaulted his girlfriend. The man charged toward an officer and shoved him in the chest. The officer avoided falling, police said. The man charged the officer again and assaulted the officer, police said.
A struggle broke out, and the man tossed the officer backward into some landscaping rocks, police said.
The officer pulled his Taser from its holster, police said, and the man yelled for the officer to shoot him. The man was eventually shocked with a Taser.
A second officer arrived and began handcuffing the man, who resisted arrest again, police said. He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.
Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, resisting arrest, violation of a protection order and assault on a police officer.
