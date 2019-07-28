An inmate at a Lincoln correctional center, who was working as a maintenance man at a Lincoln hotel, was found dead Saturday afternoon in the hotel's basement, authorities said.
Craig Haynes, 49, had been assigned at the hotel as part of a work release program, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release Saturday evening.
The correctional center where he was held allows inmates to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Haynes was one of two maintenance men who had been found unresponsive in the basement of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the Haymarket area.
The other was a Lincoln man in his 20s who taken by ambulance to Bryan Medical Center's west campus and was expected to survive, Lincoln police said. Police declined to release his identity until relatives could be notified.
Saturday night, police still were investigating what happened to the men.
The public did not appear to be in danger, Lincoln Police Capt. D. Winkler said. And the incident was not considered suspicious in nature, he said.
Staff members had been unable to locate the two workers. They found them in the basement of the hotel, 808 R St., shortly before 4 p.m.
The man in his 20s was responsive and talking Saturday evening, Winkler said.
Haynes had been an inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, serving a 10- to 12-year sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, false reporting, third-degree sexual assault and making terroristic threats, the Corrections Department said.
A parole hearing had been set for January. Haynes had a tentative release date of Nov. 11, 2020.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.