COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one worker was killed and several others were injured in an accident at a Columbus manufacturing plant.
Firefighters and medics were sent to the Nebraska Precast plant a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday. One person was pinned under a concrete form used to make livestock feed bunks.
Fire Chief Dan Miller said one worker was declared dead at the scene and four others were taken to a hospital.
The accident is under investigation.
Nebraska Precast makes precast concrete products for agricultural, construction, landscaping and utility applications.
