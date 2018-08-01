The national group dedicated to getting Democrats elected to the House has put Nebraska's Kara Eastman on its "red to blue" list, giving her access to donations and other national support.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Eastman earned a spot on the list by "surpassing aggressive goals for grassroots engagement, local support, campaign organization and fundraising."
The DCCC had previously put a different Nebraska 2nd District Democrat on the list — former congressman Brad Ashford, who lost in the May primary to Eastman.
Eastman has embraced the progressive wing of the Democratic party with support for issues such as a single-payer health system that supporters have dubbed "Medicare for All."
After Eastman won the primary, handicappers shifted their outlook in the race toward the Republican incumbent, Don Bacon.
The question was whether national support would come for Eastman, a relative newcomer, rather than the more experienced and more moderate Ashford.
But Eastman has been raking in the national endorsements, with support from groups such as Emily's List and Planned Parenthood as well as newer progressive groups and movement leaders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
For his part, Bacon has long had support from House Speaker Paul Ryan's PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund along with other national groups.
The Kochs have broken with Der Trumpf and Bacon will do likewise to his favor. He holds a three to one advantage in early polls which will likely translate to at least a five to one plurality on election day. By undercutting a moderate candidate who had the best chance, the incompetent Democratic committee has simply handed the puppet Bacon another term.
Kara Eastman won the primary. No one undercut the so called moderate candidate.. He did not get the majority of votes, The primary worked as it should, Eastman's campaign did what they needed to do in the primary and will do what they need to do in November.
