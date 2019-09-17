nebraska lottery

Julie Rondeau of Lincoln, with husband Dan, won $218,000 in the Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game. 

If you were looking for Julie Rondeau at work on Tuesday, you were looking in the wrong place.

The Lincoln woman was busy stopping by the Nebraska Lottery headquarters to claim a $218,000 prize.

"I called my boss and said, 'I'm taking the rest of the day off. I won the Nebraska Pick 5,'" Rondeau told lottery officials.

She purchased two quick-play tickets for Monday's drawing at a C Station convenience store in Lincoln. One of them matched all five winning numbers in Monday's daily drawing: 04, 10, 23, 25 and 36.

The jackpot begins at $50,000 and goes up $4,000 each day there is no winner. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 501,942.

Rondeau said she and her husband, Dan, will use their winnings to pay off bills.

"This is amazing. It's like a second chance to start over," she said, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

Several large recent lottery prizes remain unclaimed, all from the Powerball lottery game:

  • $50,000 ticket sold at Jrc's Express, 16550 South Hwy. 75, Bellevue, Aug. 10.
  • $1,000,000 ticket sold at Casey's General Store, 16960 Evans Plaza, Omaha, Aug. 21.
  • $50,000 ticket sold at Bucky's, 9645 Ida Road, Omaha, Sept. 7. 
  • $150,000 ticket sold at Tom's Service, 332 E. Main St., Pierce, Sept. 11.

For more information, visit NELottery.com.

The Nebraska Lottery: 25 years of fun

A look at how the state has benefited from more than $700 million in funding for education, the environment, the State Fair and gambling assistance programs.

