If you were looking for Julie Rondeau at work on Tuesday, you were looking in the wrong place.
The Lincoln woman was busy stopping by the Nebraska Lottery headquarters to claim a $218,000 prize.
"I called my boss and said, 'I'm taking the rest of the day off. I won the Nebraska Pick 5,'" Rondeau told lottery officials.
She purchased two quick-play tickets for Monday's drawing at a C Station convenience store in Lincoln. One of them matched all five winning numbers in Monday's daily drawing: 04, 10, 23, 25 and 36.
The jackpot begins at $50,000 and goes up $4,000 each day there is no winner. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 501,942.
Rondeau said she and her husband, Dan, will use their winnings to pay off bills.
"This is amazing. It's like a second chance to start over," she said, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Several large recent lottery prizes remain unclaimed, all from the Powerball lottery game:
- $50,000 ticket sold at Jrc's Express, 16550 South Hwy. 75, Bellevue, Aug. 10.
- $1,000,000 ticket sold at Casey's General Store, 16960 Evans Plaza, Omaha, Aug. 21.
- $50,000 ticket sold at Bucky's, 9645 Ida Road, Omaha, Sept. 7.
- $150,000 ticket sold at Tom's Service, 332 E. Main St., Pierce, Sept. 11.
For more information, visit NELottery.com.
The Nebraska Lottery: 25 years of fun
A look at how the state has benefited from more than $700 million in funding for education, the environment, the State Fair and gambling assistance programs.
The $704 million raised in the past 25 years has benefited people and programs across the state.
The annual event, which marks its 150th anniversary next year, is now flourishing.
The need-based financial-aid program reduces financial obstacles for Nebraska students.
Proceeds of $299 million have allowed the Nebraska Environmental Trust to do a wide variety of projects in all 93 counties.
Lottery ticket profits have supported counseling services and a helpline for the last 25 years
Nebraska Lottery Scratch and Lotto games are available at more than 1,200 retailers across Nebraska. Visit nelottery.com for more information.
For the past few years, Coffin’s Corner has been the top seller of the Nebraska Lottery’s Scratch tickets.
Get alerts on new games, contests and promotions, and access to updates on research and surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.