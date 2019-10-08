Cold Husker fan

Husker fans traveling to Minnesota for Saturday night's football game should be prepared for rain — and maybe even some snow — in Minneapolis. 

A storm system moving in from the Pacific Northwest could leave up to 2 inches of snow in Valentine, Nebraska, on Friday before continuing through South Dakota into Minnesota, said Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. The forecast in Minneapolis for Nebraska's 6:30 p.m. game against the Golden Gophers could make Husker fans glad to be huddled around their TV sets at home. 

The early forecast for Saturday in the Minneapolis area calls for winds gusting up to 35 mph and a high temperature of 35, Bova said. It's too early to say how much — if any — snow will fall, she said, although there is a 40% chance of precipitation. 

The National Weather Service in Minneapolis predicted that "most of the accumulating snow will remain over the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota." 

Before then, Bova said Tuesday and Wednesday should be nice in the Omaha area. 

"Enjoy today and tomorrow, because change is coming," Bova said Tuesday morning.

Daytime highs are expected to be around 70 Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping to the upper 60s Thursday and the low 40s Friday, the weather service said. Saturday's high in the Omaha area is expected to be around 50.

Friday's forecast across Nebraska and western Iowa calls for gusty northwest winds. 

