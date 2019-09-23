A 39-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in south-central Nebraska. 

Toby Spaulding of Holdrege was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. just south of Elm Creek, approximately 20 miles north of Holdrege in Phelps County. 

Investigators determined that Spaulding, who was not wearing a seat belt, was eastbound on County Road 747 when his vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 183. Spaulding's vehicle collided with a recreational vehicle driven by Marshall Nelms, 41, of Kearney. 

The RV rolled into a ditch. Nelms and a passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were not injured. 

