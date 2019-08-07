A storm that hit the Grand Island area early Wednesday proved deadly when a pickup truck struck a tree downed by high winds and the driver was killed.
Hall County sheriff's deputies were called about 3:30 a.m. to investigate the crash, which occurred northwest of Grand Island near Airport and Burwick Roads. A wind gust of 87 mph was reported at the Grand Island Airport early Wednesday, according to Julia Berg, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Troopers in Hastings are assessing damage after early morning storms.— NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) August 7, 2019
Major issues reported in Grand Island. Please follow the advise and direction of local emergency managers as they deal with power restoration and cleanup. pic.twitter.com/UqXmDk4PCv
The storm started around 1 a.m. in the central part of the state, north of Ord, Berg said. The storm moved south-southeast through Grand Island and into Clay County, she said.
Several locations reported winds of 70 to 80 mph, Berg said.
Damage from the Doniphan area from 70-90mph straight line winds. Occurred around 3am. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/B0KS1Ozpiv— Jordan Thies (@Huskerwxman) August 7, 2019
Grand Island and spots in Clay County reported power outages and damage to houses and trees, Berg said. Street flooding was reported in Grand Island, she said.
Treat all traffic lights as a 4 way stop while power is being restored. Most if not all roadways are all or partially blocked. If you don’t have to be out, DON’T. Expect delays in responses due to call volume from all city entities.— GI Police (@GIPoliceDept) August 7, 2019
Ord reported 2.18 inches of rain from the storm. Several locations reported 2 to 2.5 inches of rain, Berg said.
The storm weakened as moved to the south, Berg said.
More severe weather is possible this evening in south-central Nebraska, she said.
