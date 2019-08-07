Hall County Twitter pic

The Hall County Sheriff's Office reported that a pickup truck driver was killed just northwest of Grand Island when the pickup struck a tree downed by a storm.

 HALL COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

A storm that hit the Grand Island area early Wednesday proved deadly when a pickup truck struck a tree downed by high winds and the driver was killed.

Hall County sheriff's deputies were called about 3:30 a.m. to investigate the crash, which occurred northwest of Grand Island near Airport and Burwick Roads. A wind gust of 87 mph was reported at the Grand Island Airport early Wednesday, according to Julia Berg, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office in Hastings.

The storm started around 1 a.m. in the central part of the state, north of Ord, Berg said. The storm moved south-southeast through Grand Island and into Clay County, she said.

Several locations reported winds of 70 to 80 mph, Berg said.

Grand Island and spots in Clay County reported power outages and damage to houses and trees, Berg said. Street flooding was reported in Grand Island, she said.

Ord reported 2.18 inches of rain from the storm. Several locations reported 2 to 2.5 inches of rain, Berg said.

The storm weakened as moved to the south, Berg said.

More severe weather is possible this evening in south-central Nebraska, she said.

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription