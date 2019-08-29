Residents of West Point, Nebraska, are being urged to use filtered or bottled water for drinking for the next few months until the city's water plant is fitted with filters that can remove excess levels of manganese.
Both the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of West Point have posted public notices about high manganese levels in the drinking water in the city, which is about 75 miles northwest of Omaha.
This summer, water samples collected by the City of West Point showed manganese levels exceeding 1,000 micrograms per liter of water. In one of the city's five wells, levels topped 2,000 micrograms per liter.
Drinking water with manganese levels greater than 300 micrograms per liter should not be used for preparing baby formula — filtered or bottled water should be used for that, officials said.
For the 3,400 people who use West Point's water system, it's recommended that everyone use filtered or bottled water for drinking until the water treatment plant can filter out excess manganese.
The work on the plant, which could cost $2 million, may not be completed until early next year, said Tom Goulette, West Point's city administrator and utility superintendent.
"We have no other alternative than to resolve the issue, and we're going to try to do it as quickly as possible," Goulette said.
West Point's water historically has had high manganese levels, Goulette said, but these higher amounts have started to show up in the system.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services approved a pilot study for a filtration system, and the West Point City Council authorized ordering the filters. The city will need to bring in a contractor for the work and go through a bidding process before submitting the plans to the state for final approval, Goulette said.
West Point's water can be used for cooking, Goulette said. People with home water-filtering systems or systems on their refrigerators should contact the manufacturer to see whether manganese is filtered out, he said.
