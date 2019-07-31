With heavy rains moving into the region, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and then south into Kansas and Missouri.
Several rounds of storms are expected through Friday night, and the flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning.
Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible by Saturday, according to the weather service, and some areas could see more. The worst is expected to occur toward the Kansas City area.
Mike Crecelius, emergency management director for Fremont County, Iowa, said he’ll be watching the forecast closely in case the heaviest rain drifts farther north. The region remains vulnerable to flooding because of the breaches in levees along the tributaries leading into the Missouri River, he said.
Omaha is north of the heaviest rainfall forecast and, as of Wednesday night, was not in the area under a flash flood watch.
