A health alert has been issued for harmful, toxic blue-green algae at Holmes Lake in Lincoln.
In addition, state officials said, existing alerts will continue at Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County.
Samples taken earlier in the week at Holmes Lake were above the state’s health-alert threshold of 20 parts per billion of a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.
The alert will continue at the lake for at least two more weeks because the lake must record two straight weeks of readings below the threshold before the notice ends.
Although Kirkman’s Cove and Maple Creek Lake did not test high for the algae this week, the lakes will remain on alert for at least one more week, officials said.
When a health alert is issued, the public is advised to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Boating and fishing are permitted. Public areas still may be used for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.
