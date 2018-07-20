State officials have issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae at Rockford Lake in southeast Nebraska's Gage County.
Health alerts continue at Holmes Lake in Lincoln and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, officials said.
An alert has ended at Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County, they said.
Samples taken earlier this week at Rockford and Maple Creek Lakes were above the state’s health alert threshold for toxic strains of blue-green algae. The alerts will continue at the lakes for at least two more weeks, officials said.
Although Holmes Lake did not test high for the algae this week, officials said, the lake will remain on alert for at least one more week.
When a health alert is issued, signs are posted urging the public to use caution. Designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert, officials said.
Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is urged to avoid exposure to the water, officials said. The public areas can still be used for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.
