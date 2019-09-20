SHELTON, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been found dead in a rural subdivision sandpit 2 miles south of Shelton, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to 5 Catfish Cove Place near Shelton. A construction company employee reported having difficulty finding a man who was working on a residential construction site near a sandpit.
An investigation determined that two co-workers, ages 26 and 37, both of Grand Island, were unaccounted for and had not been seen or heard from since early Thursday.
Information suggested the men may have intended to fish at a sandpit near their work site before starting their workday. Air, ground and water searches of the area took place for three hours. The two men were discovered dead in the sandpit behind the construction site.
Although circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately clear, the preliminary investigation indicated no evidence of foul play. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office ordered autopsies on the two victims.
The men’s names will be released after next of kin have been notified.
Volunteer fire departments from Shelton, Gibbon and Kearney and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office assisted sheriff’s deputies at the scene. Good Samaritan Hospital AirCare and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team also assisted, as did several local residents.
