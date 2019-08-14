LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts' security detail got an unexpected surprise when they drove the governor to a University of Nebraska football practice.
University parking officials ticketed the governor's official vehicle Wednesday for illegal parking on campus near the Husker practice facility, but the citation was later withdrawn.
A spokesman for Ricketts says university officials told the Nebraska State Patrol to park in the spot where the vehicle was ticketed, and the citation was invalidated "after that was made clear."
The Huskers are getting ready for their 2019 season. Their home opener is Aug. 31 against South Alabama.
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost, left, and Adrian Martinez throw the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, right, coaches defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, left, in a drill
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noah Vedral, right, hands the ball off to Wan'Dale Robinson during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, left, and Luke McCaffrey talk during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Boe Wilson squats down during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti talks with the defense during practice.
Wednesday marked the first day of practice day open to the media.
Nebraska practiced inside of the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Brody Belt waits his turn to run a drill at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Husker Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football as teammate Myles Farmer tackles him during a drill.
Head coach Scott Frost watches a drill during practice.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Alex Davis, left, talks with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during practice.
Nebraska's Austin Allen talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa talks to the media after practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jaylin Bradley runs the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek carries a pad during a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills walks the field during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson watches practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Miles Jones jogs with the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor, left, and Mike Williams run a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Kade Warner catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Andre Hunt runs a route during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson practice at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes runs during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Jimmy Fritzsche waits for his turn running drills at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Josh Wegener photographed during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska defensive lineman Mosai Newsom practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Brant Banks warms-up during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Ethan Piper runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson lines up for a drill during practice.
Nebraska outside linebacker Jamin Graham recovers the football during a fumble drill.
Nebraska's Michael Lynn runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson, center, runs a drill during practice.
Nebraskas inside linebacker Mohamed Barry runs through a drill during practice.
Nebraska's Jackson Hannah waits for practice to start at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
The Nebraska football team practices at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome practices recovering a fumble at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Chris Cassidy listens to the coaching staff during practice at the Hawks Center on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.
Quarterback Andrew Bunch takes a snap during practice.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome, left, carries the football during a tackling drill as safety Myles Farmer tries to tackle him.
Cornerback Jeramiah Stovall, left, carries the football as he is hit by safety Eric Lee Jr. during tackling drills.
