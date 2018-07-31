LINCOLN (AP) — A former Lincoln schoolteacher and ex-Husker football player has made a plea deal in a sex-assault case.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that Sean Applegate, 41, pleaded no contest Monday to attempted sexual assault and child abuse.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

He was arrested in April 2017 after a woman reported that she had been molested by him at his Lincoln home between 2013 and 2014, starting when she was 15.

Applegate was a wingback for the Huskers in 1996-1999.

He had worked as an industrial arts teacher at Pound Middle School.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.​

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 31

Recommended for you

(1) comment

GBRODSTON
GEORGE BRODSTON

You never see a Creighton grad or student-athlete in this sort of trouble.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription