LINCOLN — Improvements in Nebraska’s food stamp system have earned the state its first federal bonus in seven years.
State officials announced Friday that Nebraska qualified for the $639,063 bonus by achieving the nation’s eighth-best ranking for accurately providing food aid to needy people.
Courtney Phillips, the chief executive officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the bonus reflects the turnaround in AccessNebraska, the call center system used to process applications for food assistance, Medicaid and other public benefits.
“This accolade serves as a further testament to our team’s hard work,” she said. “Not only are we processing applications and determining eligibility in a timely manner, but we are also doing so with a significantly low error rate.”
Nebraska regularly earned federal performance bonuses before launching AccessNebraska. The state used the funds to develop AccessNebraska and support its operation in the early years.
HHS has not yet decided what to do with the new bonus, Phillips said.
Federal regulations require bonus money to be used for expenses related to supplemental nutritional assistance program, or SNAP, benefits. SNAP benefits are commonly known as food stamps.
Problems that plagued AccessNebraska almost from its start have cost the state its bonuses for several years. The problems included long wait times, lost documents, a backlog of unfinished tasks and delays in providing needed benefits.
By 2011, the state had dropped out of the top rankings for accurately processing SNAP benefits and had broken an eight-year streak of earning federal bonuses.
Nebraska also fell to the bottom ranking among all states for its timeliness in processing SNAP benefits. The state previously ranked in the middle on that measure.
In 2014, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of needy people whose food assistance was delayed by the AccessNebraska problems. That same year, a legislative oversight committee concluded that the call center system was “largely a failure.”
By January 2015, federal officials threatened to pull $17 million in federal administrative dollars from the state for taking too long to process SNAP applications.
AccessNebraska began a turnaround after Gov. Pete Ricketts took office and named it a priority for the Department of Health and Human Services.
By 2016, the legislative committee reported significant improvement in AccessNebraska. In addition, state officials met the benchmarks set by federal officials to avoid the loss of federal funds and settled the lawsuit with the Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest.
Last month, a federal judge ended the lawsuit and freed the state from court oversight.
