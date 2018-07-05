A Florida man has been arrested after a road-rage incident on Interstate 80 near Kimball, Nebraska, in which a single shot was fired into a minivan.
About 9:30 p.m. MDT Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report of a man shooting from one vehicle into another.
People who were heading west in a 2005 Chrysler minivan reported that they had come upon a 2000 Kia Rio traveling 45 mph in a one-lane construction zone. The driver of the minivan honked and flashed the vehicle’s lights in an attempt to urge the Kia driver to speed up.
When the construction zone ended and both lanes were open, the Kia stayed in the passing lane, traveling slowly. The minivan driver tried to pass in the right lane when the passenger of the Kia fired a single shot from a handgun into the minivan, the patrol said. The bullet went through the driver’s window and lodged in the dash. The minivan driver suffered minor injuries after being struck by bullet fragments and broken glass.
The people in the minivan stopped their vehicle, while the Kia continued west into Wyoming.
The Nebraska State Patrol coordinated with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which was able to find the Kia and take a 47-year-old man from Cocoa, Florida, into custody.
The man will be returned to Nebraska on an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.