RAVENNA, Neb. — Fireworks caused a fire early Thursday that destroyed a structure at Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens east of Ravenna, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Ravenna Fire Chief DeWayne Thomsen said the fire department was called to a structure fire at 5:40 a.m. at the vineyard. By the time the fire crew arrived, the building was “completely burned up,” Thomsen said.
Thomsen said he thinks the destroyed building was the utility shed where the owners, Clay and Heidi Schutz, made their wine.
The Schutzes were unavailable Thursday to comment, but a post on the business’s Facebook page said: “Our winery/production building, along with our guest house, experienced a devastating fire last night. Our tasting room building was not harmed, and all people and animals are safe. Right now, we are heartbroken and sickeningly overwhelmed with where to even begin, and appreciate you respecting our privacy. Your thoughts and patronage are appreciated.”
The Facebook post also said that the vineyard’s tasting would be closed this weekend and that a new wine release scheduled for Saturday was canceled.
The Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene for a couple of hours extinguishing hot spots and no injuries were reported. A damage estimate was unavailable Friday morning.
