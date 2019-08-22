A female driver was killed Thursday morning in a crash south of North Platte.
About 7 a.m. Thursday, Lincoln County sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a collision of a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 83 about 12 miles south of downtown North Platte, or about five miles south of Lake Maloney near the Nu Star Energy pipeline plant.
Deputies pronounced the driver of the passenger vehicle dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the semi were not injured, the Sheriff's Office said.
A preliminary investigation found that the passenger vehicle was northbound, passing another vehicle. The northbound car was in the southbound lane, officials said, and the vehicles collided when the driver failed to yield or see the approaching semi.
It was extremely foggy when the crash occurred, officials said, and witnesses said they thought the crash was fog-related.
First responders from North Platte Rescue and Frontier County Rescue, along with Nebraska state troopers, also responded. The highway was blocked by the collision.
This report includes information from the World-Herald News Service.
