A father and son from north-central Nebraska were killed in a plane crash Sunday in South Dakota, just across the border from Nebraska's Cherry County.
Clint VanderWey, 39, who was piloting the Cessna 140, and 16-year-old Jed VanderWey were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Todd County (S.D.) Sheriff's Office. The VanderWeys lived north of Crookston, which is about 12 miles northwest of Valentine.
The plane came down in a sparsely populated area north of Crookston and east of St. Francis, South Dakota, according to Mike Hodges, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. The wreckage was discovered Sunday evening.
"The area (where the crash occurred) is sort of rolling prairie," said Hodges, noting that the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The funeral for the two will be 2 p.m. Monday at United Methodist Church in Valentine. Interment will be in Valentine's Mount Hope Cemetery.
Survivors include Jennifer Rundback VanderWey of Crookston, Clint's wife and Jed's mother; Shyla Stearns of Crookston, Clint's daughter and Jed's sister; Jack and Bonnie VanderWey of Valentine, Clint's parents and Jed's fraternal grandparents; and Jason VanderWey of Knoxville, Tennessee, Clint's brother and Jed's uncle.
Other survivors include Jed's maternal grandparents, Wayne (Dona) Rundback of North Platte and Sherri Britton of Lewellen, and great-grandparents Joy Steel of North Platte and Carl Rundback of Tryon.
Jed was a student at Valentine High School. Counselors were available for students and staff Monday evening and were available as needed Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Holmes Funeral Home in Valentine is in charge of arrangements.
World-Herald staff writer Bob Glissmann contributed to this report.
