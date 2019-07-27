A man from Hazard, Nebraska, was killed Saturday in a collision between a pickup truck and a train, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The driver, Alvin Bauer, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. when Bauer, driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, was trying to cross railroad tracks east of Sweetwater near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 2 and Imperial Road in Buffalo County.
Sweetwater is about five miles southeast of Hazard, which is about 28 miles north of Kearney.
The train struck the driver’s side of the pickup, the patrol said.
