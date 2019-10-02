The driver of an armored truck was killed near Doniphan, Nebraska, when her vehicle left U.S. Highway 281, rolled and came to rest on its top.

Amber Opp, 34, was ejected from the 2018 Rochester  Armored Car vehicle she was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

The truck was northbound about 12:50 p.m. when Opp lost control and entered the east ditch at Pine Street near Doniphan, which is about 12 miles south of Grand Island. 

Two passengers in the truck, Bridget Lewandowski and Joseph Burns, had minor injuries and were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. They both were wearing seat belts, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

