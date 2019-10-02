Wanted: A good home for a sweet, shy dog that loves to play with squeaky toys and devour frozen treats.
The staff at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln has been looking for just the right placement for Baby Girl, a shepherd mix dog that has been at the shelter since December 2017.
Baby Girl is between 3½ and 4 years old. She takes awhile to warm up to strangers, but "loves to play, walk and cuddle" once she does, said Shelby Backhus, director of adoptions.
"We're looking for a home without other pets or children because she bit another dog before she came to us," Backhus said. "That happens sometimes, but we think Baby Girl would be a great companion dog."
Backhus recommends interested people make an appointment to visit with the dog at the Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St., by calling 402-441-4488. Animals available for adoption also can be viewed on the Humane Society's website at www.capitalhumanesociety.org/adopt/dogs-puppies.html, she said.
"We have spent a lot of time with (Baby Girl) in our enrichment program, and she has made a lot of progress," Backhus said. "She really is a happy-go-lucky lady who loves to go for walks when she gets to know you."
Baby Girl loves stuffed animals, frozen treats and kongs filled with peanut butter. Backhus said the staff recommends that a potential adoptive home have a 6-foot-tall privacy fence to make Baby Girl feel comfortable.
"If (potential adopters) have a trainer lined up, that would be good, too," she said. "We've been working with Baby Girl, and she benefits from a lot of attention. When she's comfortable, she's a very playful girl."
