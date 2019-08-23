U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was scheduled to participate in a disaster relief roundtable Friday at the Nebraska State Fair, but bad weather affected his travel and he wasn't able to fly to Nebraska.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, still will take part in the roundtable, which begins at 10 a.m. in the board room of the Nebraska Building at the fairgrounds in Grand Island.

