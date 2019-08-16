LINCOLN — The man who has been in charge of child welfare, public assistance, child support services and Nebraska’s two youth rehabilitation and treatment centers is resigning.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that Matt Wallen will step down as director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Children and Family Services to take a job with United Way of the Midlands. Wallen’s last day will be Sept. 8.

He began working for HHS in December 2015 as chief of staff. He took over as the Children and Family Services director in August 2017.

During his tenure, the division inked a new contract for child welfare management in the Omaha area and reduced the number of children in out-of-home care. He maintained improvements in AccessNebraska, the state’s public benefits call center system, and worked to improve child care services.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.

1 of 50

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription