A man died Monday afternoon in southeast Nebraska when his SUV crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 136 and collided with a semitrailer truck.

Witnesses told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies that an eastbound SUV swerved into the westbound lane of the highway about 5:25 p.m. and collided with the semi, officials said. 

The crash occurred about four miles northeast of Fairbury.

The dead man's name is being withheld pending notification of family, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver of the semi, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at the Fairbury hospital. 

A two-mile stretch of Highway 136 was shut down for seven hours after the crash. Both vehicles are considered a total loss, investigators said. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription