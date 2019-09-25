The Adult Spelling Bee judges call attention to a misspelled word by contestant number seven Wednesday night in Lincoln. Pictured from left to right: Garren Hochstetler, Rachel Hruza, and Erika Hamilton.
Sierra Karst
The 2019 Adult Spelling Bee drew more than 80 spectators and 17 contestants Wednesday night at the Single Barrel bar in Lincoln
Sierra Karst
Sheppard Perkins and Jim Johnson accept the trophy together after tying in the 2019 Adult Spelling Bee in Lincoln on Wednesday evening.
The bee started as an idea to fund the Jane Pope Geske Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors after taxpayer dollars no longer supported the collection’s costs, according to Meredith McGowan, president of the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association. The collection contains works by more than 4,000 Nebraskan authors and is housed in Lincoln’s Bennett Martin Public Library.
Since the first Adult Spelling Bee in 1984, 33 winners have been crowned.
Larry Day was the winner five of those times. His father, George Day, won the bee once, as well.
“I can’t remember people’s names,” Larry Day said, “but for some reason I can spell words I’ve never seen.”
Day’s friend, Jeff Hines, interjected and said that Day and his parents would challenge one another to spell and identify the origin of the words for fun.
Baylor said the ability to spell is an unsung and underappreciated skill.
“It’s fun to watch people do things that amaze you,” he said. “Whether it’s cliff diving or back flipping or spelling five-syllable words of foreign origins with meanings that you don’t know.”
The event also awarded Ron Hull the Literary Heritage Award for his work at NET bringing the works of authors such as John Neihardt and Mari Sandoz to a larger audience and preserving them in NET’s archives.
Sue Violi, director of community relations for the Omaha World-Herald, left with the final four spellers. From left, Jacinta Flynn, 7th grade at Otte Middle School in Washington County; winner Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a 7th grader at Tri County Elementary; Hannah Fernandes, 6th grade, St. Stephen the Martyr School in Omaha; and Thanish Kashyap, 8th grade, Millard North Middle School in Omaha. On the right is the bee enunciator Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier with the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The spelling bee trophy waits in the wings as the finalists begin the final round at the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee held at Scottish Rite Masonic Temple at 202 S. 20th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
Aadhav Krishna, 6th grader at Sidney Public Schools/West at the mic with the other finalists behind, and the enunciator, Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, at the podium on the right during the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
Riley Nothwehr, a 6th grader at Clarinda Lutheran School in Page County, Iowa, is all smiles as she talks with the bee enunciator, Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, during the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a 7th grader at Tri County Elementary with her mother Mandy Smidt, right, reacting to not being able to remember Payton's winning word "vitrine" while talking with reporters after the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a seventh-grader at Tri County Public Schools, couldn’t remember her winning word after the Midwest Spelling Bee, prompting a laugh from her mother, Mandy Smidt.
Mandy Smidt hugs her daughter Payton Smidt after she won the bee by spelling the word "vitrine."
Payton Smidt, a seventh-grader at Tri County Public Schools, smiles Saturday as she realizes she has won the Midwest Spelling Bee.
Charles Johanningsmeier of the University of Nebraska at Omaha was master of ceremonies at the spelling bee, and also pronounced the words.
Finalists on stage at the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
Aiden Anderson, an eighth grader at St. Paul Public School in Howard County, reacts to being eliminated in the final round of the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a 7th grader at Tri County Elementary with her mother Mandy Smidt talking with reporters after winning.
Bee winner, Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a 7th grader at Tri County Elementary holds her trophy at the 2019 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee.
