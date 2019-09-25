LINCOLN — Earsplitting cheers and whistles filled the Single Barrel bar as 17 people battled for one bee-shaped trophy.

“No. 16 in the spelling bee, but No. 1 in our hearts,” one man shouted through the ruckus.

The contestants — college students through retirees — gathered Wednesday night for the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association’s 35th Annual Adult Spelling Bee.

“Those of us who are educated and think we understand the language do not belong on the stage,” John Baylor, the emcee, quipped. “These contestants have a skill that’s highly unusual.”

Though the first round started with words such as “arctic” and “generally,” contestants eventually attempted to spell “ichthyologist“ and “daguerreotype.”

By the final round, the room’s cheers were evenly divided between the two final contenders.

Sheppard Perkins and Jim Johnson battled it out, each misspelling three consecutive words before Baylor called the 2019 Adult Spelling Bee a tie.

Nebraska has had two national spelling champs, including one who triumphed on the state's first try

The bee started as an idea to fund the Jane Pope Geske Heritage Room of Nebraska Authors after taxpayer dollars no longer supported the collection’s costs, according to Meredith McGowan, president of the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association. The collection contains works by more than 4,000 Nebraskan authors and is housed in Lincoln’s Bennett Martin Public Library.

Since the first Adult Spelling Bee in 1984, 33 winners have been crowned.

Larry Day was the winner five of those times. His father, George Day, won the bee once, as well.

“I can’t remember people’s names,” Larry Day said, “but for some reason I can spell words I’ve never seen.”

Day’s friend, Jeff Hines, interjected and said that Day and his parents would challenge one another to spell and identify the origin of the words for fun.

Baylor said the ability to spell is an unsung and underappreciated skill.

“It’s fun to watch people do things that amaze you,” he said. “Whether it’s cliff diving or back flipping or spelling five-syllable words of foreign origins with meanings that you don’t know.”

The event also awarded Ron Hull the Literary Heritage Award for his work at NET bringing the works of authors such as John Neihardt and Mari Sandoz to a larger audience and preserving them in NET’s archives.

