Water is essential for life. At the visitors center at Chimney Rock National Historic Site, visitors can see firsthand what the water of the Platte River is like and how it can be dangerous to travelers.
A new interactive display that Chimney Rock National Historic Site tried this year was a tipi. Unfortunately, the high winds in early June twisted and tore the tipi. Staff are making plans to make the tipi stronger for next year as it was popular.
As part of a statewide initiative in which the Nebraska State Historical Society changed its name to History Nebraska, Chimney Rock National Historic Site received a new sign marking the entrance to their visitor center.
Vicki Cobb pours cowboy coffee for a visitor at Chimney Rock National Historic Site. On special occasions, such as Independence Day, staff at Chimney Rock will brew up a pot of cowboy coffee for visitors to enjoy.
Scott Ross, of St. Louis, Missouri, checks out one of the new interactive displays at Chimney Rock National Historic Site. This interactive explains how travelers planned their journey west, including what time of year was best to leave.
BAYARD, Neb. — Throughout 2018, Chimney Rock National Historic Site has been making improvements to its visitor center, much to the delight of everyone who walks through its doors.
A steady stream of visitors came to see Chimney Rock on July 4, having fun with interactive history displays and drinking cowboy coffee brewed fresh outdoors behind the visitor center.
Employee Vicki Cobb said she has heard many positive comments from visitors who are staying longer than before.
“They come in and say, ‘Oh, we’re only here for a few minutes,’ ” Cobb said. “Then they will still be here an hour to an hour and a half later.”
Cobb said visitors with children are also spending more time in the museum playing with the interactive exhibits. The addition of a pony that children can ride for a quarter is also lengthening visits.
Sandra Reddish, historic sites coordinator for History Nebraska, said she was surprised by how many kids have made a beeline for the ride. Cobb has made sure to have extra quarters on hand for parents who need change. She also purchased a cowboy hat and made a vest for children to wear while on the ride.
A boy came into the museum last week already wearing a cowboy hat and went straight to the pony ride. Cobb said the boy’s father must have put $5 into it.
“When he was finished, I asked him, ‘Were you a Pony Express rider?’ ” Cobb said. “He said, ‘No. I was Wild Bill.’ ”
Among the other upgrades already in place are a spotting scope, rocks in which people can carve their names and a display that Cobb built with jars of dirty water from the Platte River. Reddish gave Cobb a sketch of what she envisioned, including something that needed to be wheelchair accessible.
Below the jars are descriptions of different diseases, including cholera and typhoid, that travelers could get from dirty water.
There are more upgrades to come as the visitor center continues its makeover. Reddish would like to get more items, including an education cart, so visitors can pick things up and hold them.
Reddish is also looking for an elephant for another display that is being worked on. When crossing the continent in the 19th century, travelers would face many crushing hardships. The Plains and the Rockies that lay ahead were breathtaking and frightening for them. When they were tired of the journey and wanted to turn back, people were said to have “seen the elephant.”
“I want to have a display where every visitor will be able to ‘see’ the elephant,” Reddish said.
One interactive project, which has been at the museum for more than 20 years, is a wagon and supplies. Visitors can pack it to see if they are underweight, just right or overloaded. An engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln designed it as part of his thesis, and it has been stumping visitors for two decades. Cobb has seen only three people complete it correctly. All three were 8-year-olds who accomplished the task at separate times.
“It’s really popular and we’re going to redo it,” Reddish said.
While the project works fine, it needs upgrades, including a new paint job. The display has brought a lot of joy over the years.
“It’s fascinating watching kids do this,” Reddish said. “It’s giving them a challenge and they’ll work and work at it trying to get it right.”
Chimney Rock is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It is open Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day but closed all other state holidays and Easter. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for National Park Service Pass card-holders. Adult groups of 20 or more are $2 per person. Chimney Rock is free for children, school groups and History Nebraska members. For more information, contact the visitor center at 308-586-2581.
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky in Omaha on April 22, 2015. The group came together through the meetup.com website. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The snow moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk, Nebraska. A blizzard pounded Norfolk with high winds and heavy, wet snow. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhills cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010. Temperatures were close to 20 degrees below zero as the area remains in the middle of a cold snap. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents of the Nebraska Panhandle enjoyed unseasonably mild temperatures and cloud cover on Aug. 12, 2004. This photograph of Interstate 80 was taken near Sidney, Nebraska. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flocks of waterfowl fill the sky as the sun rises over Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska, on March 3, 2018. The park led "Marsh Madness" tours at sunrise and sunset to view migrating waterfowl. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sharon Vencil walks her dogs Blackie and Whitie along the Field Club Trail on March 6, 2018, in Omaha. Vencil said the weather wasn't too bad, but she was still being cautious not to fall on the slick trail. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, cattails and trees are highlighted at Island Lake, a popular hunting area at the Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Garden County, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 2013. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD