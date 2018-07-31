A child in Norfolk was transported to an Omaha hospital after a rope became entangled around his neck Monday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Woodland Park incident involved a 7-year-old boy who appeared to have been playing with a rope tied to a tree.
The child was found off of the ground and not breathing about 2 p.m.
He did begin breathing following dispatch-aided CPR, Unger said.
The boy was taken from the scene by Norfolk Rescue and later transferred to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.
