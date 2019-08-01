Fred Trumble

55-year-old Fred Trumble died Saturday after he was struck by a tree branch while helping trim a tree in Springfield.

 BETTE TRUMBLE

Fred Trumble always had a way of finding humor in situations.

“He just enjoyed laughing,” his brother Tim Trumble said.

The 55-year-old Beatrice, Nebraska, man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when a tree branch fell on him. Fred was helping Tim trim a tree in Springfield.

He was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Fred had an intellectual disability, and Tim said that though Fred was generally quiet, he “could be loud when he got excited about something.”

Tim recalled a time during a church service when Fred joined in on the pastor’s benediction, reciting the prayer for the congregation to hear.

“(The pastor) realized it was time to change things up,” Tim said.

Fred’s mother, Bette Trumble, said Fred had spent much of his life at Mosaic Beatrice.

“When he was with us (his family) and it was time to go back to Mosaic, he would, ‘OK, time to go home,’” Bette said.

A celebration of life service will be at Mosaic Chapel, 722 S. 12th St. in Beatrice, at 2 p.m. Friday. Another service will be at First United Methodist Church in Springfield, 480 Main St., at 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

Fred is survived by his parents, Dwight and Bette Trumble; sister Patricia Oliver and her husband, Eric Oliver; brother Tim and his wife, Julie; and other relatives.

A memorial fund has been established in Fred’s name through Mosaic Beatrice. Memorial donations can also be made online at MosaicinBeatrice.org.

