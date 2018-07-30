Missing
Authorities say an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 63-year-old woman last seen in the Nebraska City area early Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol described Terrese Tressler as 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, with long, blond-grey hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo on her right big toe of a flower, the patrol said.

Tressler, who is considered a vulnerable missing person, wears glasses and has a scar on her forehead, the patrol said.

She is missing from the Meadow Grove area in northeast Nebraska.

Tressler drives a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with Nebraska license plates 7C5071.

Anyone who spots Tressler is urged to call 911 or the patrol at 402-331-3333.

