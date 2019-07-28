Authorities in Webster County are searching for two men feared to have drowned while fishing in the Republican River near Guide Rock, Nebraska.
The Sheriff's Office received a call Friday of the possible drownings of two adult males about 3:45 p.m. According to a post on the Webster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, someone reported that the two men were fishing at a dam on the river in south-central Nebraska when they were pulled under the water by an undertow.
Fire and rescue squads from Guide Rock, Red Cloud, Hebron and Deshler were called to help in the search. The search for the men continued Saturday with no results.
