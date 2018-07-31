Missing
Authorities say an Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled for a 63-year-old woman who had last been seen in the Nebraska City area early Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Terrese Tressler was considered a vulnerable missing person. She was missing from the Meadow Grove area in northeast Nebraska.

The patrol said she was found Monday.

