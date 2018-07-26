Missing
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old developmentally disabled woman from Grand Island.

Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory after Kendra Maxwell disappeared Tuesday.

The 5-foot-2, 180-pound woman with blue eyes and blond hair was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. near 2112 W. Fourth St. in Grand Island, police said.

She was wearing a light blue short-sleeve shirt, pink and gray shorts, and pink flip-flops, police said. She may be with a brown and white pit bull named "Creature.''

Maxwell can communicate and knows her name, authorities said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Grand Island police at 308-385-5400.

