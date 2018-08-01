LINCOLN (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in her north Lincoln home.
She's been identified as Jessica Brandon, 36.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said intruders entered the home just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said officers were called at 3:45 a.m.
Bliemeister said four children were among seven people in the home when the woman was shot.
Brandon was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.
No other injuries have been reported. No arrests have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.