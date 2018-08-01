LINCOLN (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot in her north Lincoln home.

She's been identified as Jessica Brandon, 36.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said intruders entered the home just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said officers were called at 3:45 a.m.

Bliemeister said four children were among seven people in the home when the woman was shot.

Brandon was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

No other injuries have been reported. No arrests have been reported.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription