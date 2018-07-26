Kent Tietjen is missing in Thayer County
Buy Now

Kent Tietjen, 63, went missing and his vehicle was found in a ditch near his rural home.

The Thayer County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Kent Tietjen, a 63-year-old rural-Byron man.

According to an alert from the Nebraska State Patrol:

Tietjen has a medical condition which causes him to be confused. His vehicle was located in a ditch three miles north of his home. Tietjen is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thayer County Sheriff at 402-768-6139.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription