The Thayer County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Kent Tietjen, a 63-year-old rural-Byron man.
According to an alert from the Nebraska State Patrol:
Tietjen has a medical condition which causes him to be confused. His vehicle was located in a ditch three miles north of his home. Tietjen is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and short gray hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thayer County Sheriff at 402-768-6139.
