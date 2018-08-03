LINCOLN — A leading death penalty opponent has intensified his pressure on pharmaceutical manufactures to encourage — or shame — them into taking legal action to block an Aug. 14 execution in Nebraska.
State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha continued his personal campaign Thursday to convince three companies to ask a judge to force the return of their drugs.
Because the inmate slated for Nebraska’s first execution in 21 years is no longer fighting the state’s efforts, a lawsuit by a drugmaker is one of the last remaining avenues that could delay the execution.
All three drugmakers contacted by Chambers have sent letters to Nebraska officials saying they vehemently oppose the use of their products in lethal injections. But because the letters have not resulted in the drugs being returned, Chambers argued that the companies must back their words with action.
Chambers directed his sharpest criticism at Pfizer, a maker of three of the four drugs Nebraska intends to use in the execution of Carey Dean Moore. In a letter the senator sent via overnight mail to the company Wednesday, Chambers said Pfizer wants to create the “misperception that it opposes capital punishment” while it actually participates in the market for lethal injection drugs.
“Pfizer aims to corner that market,” he said in a follow-up to a letter he sent to the company last week.
A Pfizer spokesman has said company officials have ruled out taking legal action in Nebraska.
Chambers also said he has reached out to Sandoz Inc. and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, both of which have questioned whether Nebraska prison officials are planning to use their medications.
A letter sent this week to Nebraska officials by Sandoz said the company is considering legal action. Meanwhile, Hikma this week joined a lawsuit initiated by a different drugmaker that forced the delay of an execution in Nevada.
