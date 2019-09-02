Dodge Elementary third graders, from left, Heide Aguilar, Athena Acosta and Charlee Condy watch ducklings swim in a small pool in the Birthing Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Several dozen baby animals have been born there since the fair opened.
Two owls carved by Nick Jensen. The professional chainsaw carver uses different-sized chainsaws, then sands and varnishes his creations. His logs come from his yard or from friends who are “tree service guys” and farmers. Jensen planned to complete about 30 carvings during 11 days of the Nebraska State Fair.
Nick Jensen of Papa Bear Carvings carves a pig from a log with a chainsaw just north of the Big Red Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. All carvings made during the fair will be auctioned off to benefit the State Fair 1868 Foundation.
Visitors ride the Sky Tram at the 2016 Nebraska State Fair.
Newborn piglets eat breakfast in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Nick Jensen makes a sculpture out of a log at the Nebraska State Fair.
Blue the dog runs past a heifer to gain position during the Cattle Dog Trials open class at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Kelly Popp is the dog’s trainer.
Sheep, such as this one with its lamb that was born Aug. 21, are among the many animals that welcome newborns at the Nebraska State Fair.
National champion dog Quin confronts a heifer during the Cattle Dog Trials open class at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Brian Blesemeier is the dog’s trainer.
Scotch the dog moves a heifer along during the Cattle Dog Trials open class at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Jeannie Allen is the dog’s trainer.
Four ducklings stop in a dry spot after swimming in a small pool in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Fairgoers watch as Nick Jensen of Papa Bear Carvings carves a pig from a log with a chainsaw just north of the Big Red Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Newborn piglets eat breakfast in the Birthing Pavilion inside the Sheep Barn at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Chainsaw artist Nick Jensen of Papa Bear Carvings with a few of the creations at the Nebraska State Fair. He finished one piece in about 30 minutes while fairgoers watched.
A cow with its newborn calf in the Birthing Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. “We try to visit with the folks and answer their questions,” said veterinarian Dr. Vergil Heyer.
Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel performs Tuesday in the Aurora Cooperative Chill Zone at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Sydney Garrett, Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel’s handler, said she loves “the look on everybody’s faces” during the show.
Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel performs Tuesday at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — About 45 people were stranded 40 feet above the ground at the Nebraska State Fair for an hour Sunday night until they were rescued from the tram, which had stalled.
Today, the final day of the fair, technicians with the tram’s owner, Wade Shows, were still trying to pinpoint the reason that the ride stalled around 9 p.m.
Ed LaSalle, the State Fair’s safety consultant from Berryburg, Pa., said that there was an issue with the tram’s hydraulic drive system and that “nothing happened to the ride itself.”
LaSalle said he watched the rescue operation in which two high-reach devices were extended up to the tram cars and riders then were loaded up and taken to the ground. The high-reach devices have fenced platforms. Two State Fair personnel went up each time the equipment was extended to rescue riders.
“There was no danger of anyone falling. It’s just the drive system that wasn’t functioning,” LaSalle said. He said that the rescue operation lasted about an hour and that none of the riders seemed upset when they reached the ground.
“Everybody seemed to be fine. The process went very well. They were efficient and did everything safely,” LaSalle said.
LaSalle said today that Wade employees were working on the tram. State Fair officials hoped the tram would be operational at some point.
“They are working on it, and they want to obviously make sure it’s in working order before they start using it,” said Linda Lovgren, who's in charge of public relations for the fair.
Baja Corn Dog: A hot dog dipped in corn dog batter slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema and then sprinkled with tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits.
