GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — About 45 people were stranded 40 feet above the ground at the Nebraska State Fair for an hour Sunday night until they were rescued from the tram, which had stalled.

Today, the final day of the fair, technicians with the tram’s owner, Wade Shows, were still trying to pinpoint the reason that the ride stalled around 9 p.m.

Ed LaSalle, the State Fair’s safety consultant from Berryburg, Pa., said that there was an issue with the tram’s hydraulic drive system and that “nothing happened to the ride itself.”

LaSalle said he watched the rescue operation in which two high-reach devices were extended up to the tram cars and riders then were loaded up and taken to the ground. The high-reach devices have fenced platforms. Two State Fair personnel went up each time the equipment was extended to rescue riders.

“There was no danger of anyone falling. It’s just the drive system that wasn’t functioning,” LaSalle said. He said that the rescue operation lasted about an hour and that none of the riders seemed upset when they reached the ground.

“Everybody seemed to be fine. The process went very well. They were efficient and did everything safely,” LaSalle said.

LaSalle said today that Wade employees were working on the tram. State Fair officials hoped the tram would be operational at some point.

“They are working on it, and they want to obviously make sure it’s in working order before they start using it,” said Linda Lovgren, who's in charge of public relations for the fair.

